Michelle Visage is reportedly getting her own BBC Three show

The Drag Race judge has reportedly filmed a pilot for the online channel.

Deadline reports that the BBC is working with World of Wonder to get Michelle Visage her own BBC Three series after the runaway success of Drag Race UK.

The show is said to be a talk show, with a makeover aspect to it, and had a pilot filmed in late January. The show is believed to be going with the working title of Get Off Your Ass.

The pilot was overseen by the executive producer of Drag Race UK, Bruce McCoy, although there is no guarantee that the pilot will be picked up and made into a feature-length series.

At the start of this year, it was announced that RuPaul’s own talk show, which had a three-week run on Fox hadn’t been ordered to a full series. The series, which included Michelle, also involved fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews, as they welcomed guests such as Paula Abdul, Iggy Azalea, Ciara, James Corden and Adam Lambert.

BBC / Guy Levy

Michelle Visage has proven to be a hit with audiences in the UK, and quickly became a fan-favourite when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year. Michelle made it to Blackpool Week, before being eliminated after a Street routine that channeled voguing.

Michelle dedicated the dance to the LGBTQ community, and in a statement after her elimination, wrote: “It was about shedding a light on a group of people who deserve recognition and would otherwise not get it.

“I owe my life to the LGBTQIA+ community so as an ally, I try to bring attention to them, their love, their struggles, in any way that I am able to. In this instance it happened to be through dance and hear this: Voguing IS dancing.”

After it’s phenomenal success, Drag Race UK was renewed for a second season to air later this year.

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” RuPaul said in a statement. This season’s queens proved that Britain’s got charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I want to see more!

“Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!”

Kate Phillips, who works for BBC’s entertainment strategy, said the response to the UK series has been “nothing short of dragulous” and that viewers “have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts”.

She added: “I’m delighted that Ru and the gang are going to shantay stay. Let the search for the next group of queens begin!”

You can check out some of the queens we hope to see competing for this year’s crown here!

