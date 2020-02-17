Drag Race judge Rachel Bloom says she would be ‘proud to have a drag queen son’

“I got really emotional thinking about how proud I’d be if I had a son who did drag.”

Rachel Bloom hasn’t even given birth, yet she’s the mother we all deserve.

Last week, the actress was announced as a guest judge for the upcoming 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside stars such as Chaka Kahn, Normani, Whoopi Goldberg, Robyn, Nicki Minaj, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jeff Goldblum.

On social media, Rachel revealed that she was two months pregnant at the time of filming and said she and her “secret pregnancy tits were so pumped to do this” and she will never feel like she “done already done had herses with this show”.

Iconic already, right? Well, she later wrote that as she watched all of the queens on the panel she became “really emotional thinking about how proud I’d be if I had a son who did drag”. Like we said above: THE MOTHER WE ALL DESERVE!

The star is best known for creating and playing the lead role in The CW’s comedy-drama, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which she won a Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

The series concluded last year after a four-season run.

The series was notable for featuring two prominent queer couples with Darryl (Pete Gardner) and Josh (David Hull) and Valencia (Gabrielle Luiz) and Beth (Emma Willmann). Rachel Bloom an LGBTQ ally and icon? CONFIRMED.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

Watch the incredible new trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.