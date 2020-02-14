VINCINT soars on impressive debut EP The Feeling

VINCINT’s debut EP The Feeling is finally here.

After teasing fans with a string of singles including Remember Me and Mine over the past couple of years, the rising singer-songwriter has dropped his biggest project yet, and it was so worth the wait.

The EP features collaborations with chart-topping producers Join Greenham (Billie Eilish, Finneas) and Alex Psaroudakis (Cher, Ariana Grande), as well as songwriter Brandon Skeie (Hayley Kiyoko, Liam Payne).

VINCINT showcases his incredible soulful vocals across six tracks that range from massive sad-pop bangers like Save Myself and Please Don’t Fall In Love to heartfelt ballads and slow jams like The Feeling and Simple.

“The Feeling is my take on love,” says VINCINT. “The joy, pain, happiness and disappointments… the incredible highs and unforeseeable lows and the self discovery. These emotions threaded together sum up the way I describe it all. For me it’s just The Feeling.”

Listen to The Feeling on Apple Music below.