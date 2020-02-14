VINCINT soars on impressive debut EP The Feeling

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Matthew Takes

VINCINT’s debut EP The Feeling is finally here.

After teasing fans with a string of singles including Remember Me and Mine over the past couple of years, the rising singer-songwriter has dropped his biggest project yet, and it was so worth the wait.

The EP features collaborations with chart-topping producers Join Greenham (Billie Eilish, Finneas) and Alex Psaroudakis (Cher, Ariana Grande), as well as songwriter Brandon Skeie (Hayley Kiyoko, Liam Payne).

VINCINT showcases his incredible soulful vocals across six tracks that range from massive sad-pop bangers like Save Myself and Please Don’t Fall In Love to heartfelt ballads and slow jams like The Feeling and Simple.

“The Feeling is my take on love,” says VINCINT. “The joy, pain, happiness and disappointments… the incredible highs and unforeseeable lows and the self discovery. These emotions threaded together sum up the way I describe it all. For me it’s just The Feeling.”

Listen to The Feeling on Apple Music below.

Comments

More

Culture

VINCINT soars on impressive debut EP The Feeling

Culture

Listen to Sam Smith’s heartbreaking new ballad To Die For

Culture

Mariah Carey announced as headliner for Brighton Pride 2020

Culture > Drag

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells conservatives to “go back to party city” following Drag Race backlash

Culture

Pete Davidson criticised for jokes about gay men in new stand-up trailer

Culture

Drag Race season 12 trailer reveals biggest guest judges in HERstory

Culture

Sam Smith unveils stunning To Die For album cover and release date

Culture

A gay relationship reaches breaking point in trailer for new film 15 Years

Next
Press enter to search