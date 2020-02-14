Mariah Carey announced as headliner for Brighton Pride 2020

Mariah Carey is heading to the seaside!

The iconic, five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform a 75-minute set on the main stage at Pride in the Park festival on Saturday 1 August, which takes place over the annual Brighton & Hove Pride weekend celebrations.

With over 200 million album sales and an epic 19 number one singles in the US to her name including Emotions, Hero, Always Be My Baby, Honey, Heartbreaker, We Belong Together and Touch My Body, it’s sure to be an unmissable performance.

Mariah has been a friend to the community throughout her career. In 2016, she received the Ally Award from GLAAD, where she thanked her queer fans for “the unconditional love” and famously ‘elaborated’ on what LGBTQ means.

“L is for legendary, G is for gorgeous, B is for beautiful, all of you beautiful people, T is for tantalising, and even Q for quality,” she joked.

It was recently announced that The Pussycat Dolls will be headlining the festival on Sunday 2 August.

“We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary,” said Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton & Hove Pride.

“Mariah is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally and having her perform at Pride really helps us highlight our campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality to a global audience.

“Mariah is headlining the main stage but there are loads more artist announcements to come. Watch this space for more great LGBTQ+ performers and allies over the coming weeks.”

Tickets for Brighton Pride are on sale now.