Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells conservatives to “go back to party city” following Drag Race backlash

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the best response to Drag Race-hating conservatives.

This week, it was announced that the American politician, who’s known for her progressive views on LGBTQ equality, immigration, healthcare, women’s rights and the environment, will be a guest judge on the show’s 12th season.

In the brand new trailer, Alexandria pledges her allegiance to the United States of Rumerica and urges fans to “join the Ruvolution” alongside fellow guest stars Chaka Kahn, Normani, Whoopi Goldberg, Robyn and Jeff Goldblum.

Once her involvement with the series went viral, Republicans hit out at her for being a “typical communist” and for fitting their description of the Democratic Party as the party of “socialism, infanticide and drag queens”.

But did Alexandria give a mothertuck? Nah. “They can go back to Party City,” she wrote in typical Phi Phi O’Hara-fashion, followed by a wink face and an emoji of the rainbow flag. We stan an unbothered queen!

Alexandria also called her time on Drag Race “100% a peak experience” and thanked Ru for having her on the show.

They can go back to Party City 😉🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/SOf33dXmBp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience.



I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✌🏽 https://t.co/yuD2y7nNw9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

The 12th season will feature the best guest judges in HERstory. Joining the icons above will be Jonathan Bennett, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Jones and Nicki Minaj.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1. Check out the official cast here and watch the trailer below.