Pete Davidson criticised for jokes about gay men in new stand-up trailer

“I’m all for the gayness, you know. It doesn’t mean I’m against gayness.”

Pete Davidson has been criticised for making “outdated” jokes about gay men in the trailer for his Netflix special.

The one-minute teaser for Pete Davidson: Alive From New York focuses entirely on the Saturday Night Live alum’s friendships with gay men and how their interactions with women differ from straight men.

“I like my gay friends because I don’t think there’s like a more honest relationship between a gay dude and a straight dude,” he begins. “Because there’s just like nothing to gain, you know, so it’s just pure honesty.”

Pete continued to say that “there’s always one gay friend that I don’t think is fucking gay at all” and that everyone knows a “gay dude that’ll run up on your girlfriend and squeeze her boobs, and slap her ass and be like, ‘Damn girl, you look great!'”

“I don’t find that fucking funny at all, I’m sorry,” he continued. “I’m all for the gayness, you know. It doesn’t mean I’m against gayness. It’s just like you get to slap ass on a technicality? That’s not fucking fair at all.”

Pete said he wouldn’t “walk up to his boyfriend and tug his dick” just because he could.

The comedian’s comments were criticised on social media by the queer community, with one saying his special is “just a bunch of hack-y jokes about guys we’ve all heard a thousands times like 20 years ago”.

One wrote: “Pete Davidson’s jokes about gay men are so strange because they’re like a straight man’s idea of what he might do if he could touch women however he wanted and they’d take it as a joke.”

Another tweeted: “Straight women defending that Pete Davidson promo video… He’s literally saying gay men get to sexually harass women “on a technicality”, as in, he wants to have an excuse do it too.

“He’s misogynistic AND homophobic, how is that hard to understand.”

Straight women defending that Pete Davidson promo video… He's literally saying gay men get to sexually harass women "on a technicality", as in, he wants to have an excuse do it too. 🙄 He's misogynistic AND homophobic, how is that hard to understand — baby yoda fan (@NicoleFroio) February 13, 2020

From this minute alone, i can tell that Pete Davidson is the kind of white guy that says shit like “listen, I don’t care if you’re gay. I just don’t want you to hit on me & i don’t want you waving it in my face. But I support gay people though, definitely.” https://t.co/idTiwTrSA5 — Riss (@MarissaK_) February 13, 2020

I thought these jokes were really funny when I first heard Eddie Murphy do them in 1983. I was 11. — Ed McNamara (@EdMackSHI) February 12, 2020

the bar is below the ground for straight dudes — Anna Herman (@annuh_herman) February 13, 2020

so is pete davidson like homophobic or he just really doesn’t like gay people?? is this supposed to be a comedy special?? it ain’t funny chief… https://t.co/60PPwr7XT2 — not britt keller (@brittanyrkeller) February 13, 2020

it's intellectually dishonest for Pete Davidson to make jokes about straight guys going up to gay guys to "tug their dicks" when in my experience straight guys overwhelmingly want to get railed. — Half-Shirt Radical (@EricShethar) February 13, 2020

Pete Davidson’s jokes about gay men are so strange because they’re like a straight man’s idea of what he might do if he could touch women however he wanted and they’d take it as a joke. Esp bc it supposes that women only don’t like men assaulting them bc of sexual attraction. — betty white’s titties (@goshdarnitttt) February 13, 2020

However, there were a select few who defended Pete for “tackling the complexity of gay friendships” but agreed that he isn’t the right person to have this conversation.

Like, there's nothing offensive about what he said though? Like, there ARE gay men out there that are overly touchy with women! I hear women (rightly) complain about it a LOT.https://t.co/7LCUvyiKBA — 🐼Panda Steve🐼 (@ItsPandaSteve) February 13, 2020

Hey all of you people freaking out about that Pete Davidson clip why don’t you try being a femme lesbian at tea or pride or in basically any gay space ever and you get back to me after that mmmmkay? — Sammi (@thessrozell) February 13, 2020

I didn’t find the Pete Davidson bit on gays funny but not because it was offensive. It’s realistic and I don’t think Pete nailed the dark comedy balance.

Anyway what we’re NOT gonna do is pretend that that isn’t a real thing.. — sebastian (@sebadkid) February 13, 2020

I may be alone on this, and I swear I’m not a Pete Davidson stan, but I interpreted this as a criticism (albeit poorly phrased) of gay men who think they can grab women BC they’re gay. Like a Jack MacFarlane but IRL. Perhaps I’m giving him way too much credit. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@lovablelout) February 13, 2020

It is actually a thing that there are misogynist gay men who think their sexuality gives them free reign to touch women w/o consent, but Pete Davidson 100% does not have the range to make that a part of his standup lol https://t.co/1O1iojYVdE — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) February 13, 2020

Watch the trailer for Pete Davidson: Alive From New York below.