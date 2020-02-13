Drag Race season 12 trailer reveals biggest guest judges in HERstory

Normani! Robyn! AARON SAMUELS!

The brand new trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has revealed the remaining guest judges and lordt, we are slain.

Normani, Robyn, Jonathan Bennett, Chaka Kahn, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Jones and Whoopi Goldberg will all join Nicki Minaj on their panel to offer their expertise. What a lineup, eh?

We also witness the new crop of queens sashay and shantay into the werkroom, throw some mighty shade at their fellow competitors and prance down the runway – with one queen even paying tribute to Miss Fame and her chicken obsession.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1. Check out the official cast here.

Watch the incredible new trailer below.