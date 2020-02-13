Sam Smith unveils stunning To Die For album cover and release date

There’s not long to wait for Sam Smith’s new album.

The British singer-songwriter has been slowly feeding fans new music over the last year, including their Normani collaboration Dancing With A Stranger, the incredible single How Do You Sleep? and Donna Summer cover I Feel Love.

Now, they’ve announced the release of their highly-anticipated third studio album – it’s called To Die For, and it’ll be released on 1 May this year.

“I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” they said. “I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always.”

Sam also shared the stunning album cover, a photo of their face surrounded by the hands of four friends; writer and performer Alok, musician Shea Diamond, photographer Madison Phipps, and designer Jeffrey C. Williams.

The album’s title track To Die For will be released this Friday (14 February).

The song, which sees Sam team up once again with friend and collaborator Jimmy Napes and production duo Stargate, is reportedly a “soothing, heartfelt ballad” and will open with a sample from the 2001 cult film, Donnie Darko.

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Sam said in a statement. “I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in LA during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak.”

They continued to say that the song “is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”.