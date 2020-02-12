Kim Petras just dropped the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day bop Reminds Me

by Daniel Megarry

Jake Hanson

Broken-hearted this Valentine’s Day? Kim Petras has got you covered.

The pop princess has perfected the art of sad bangers, with a number of songs from her last era including Broken, Icy and All I Do Is Cry fulfilling the criteria of making fans want to dance and cry at the same time.

Now she’s got another to add to the collection. On new track Reminds Me, which she premiered live in Amsterdam last month, Kim admits she “can’t play that song” and “can’t watch this show” because the memories are too painful.

“I wanted to make a song for myself and everyone else that might not be getting flowers or chocolates this year,” explained Kim. “Every time you think of a past relationship, listen to this and hang out with me instead.”

As she wrapped up her Clarity Tour in London last night, Kim has also announced that she’ll be supporting Camila Cabello on the UK and European leg of The Romance Tour through May and June, with tickets available now.

Listen to Reminds Me here or below.

