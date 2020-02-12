Here’s why Jimmy Fallon thought he was ‘cancelled’ after RuPaul interview

Jimmy Fallon worried he was ‘cancelled’ following his interview with RuPaul.

The legendary drag superstar appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week when the host brought up his iconic Vanity Fair cover, which made history for being the first time a queen had fronted an issue.

“This is the first time a drag queen has ever been put on the cover,” he said, before being cut off by RuPaul who questioned, “A drag queen? A drag queen!?”

Jimmy clearly thought he’d used an incorrect term to refer to the mother of drag, before RuPaul finished his sentence, “I am the QUEEN of drag.”

The host’s nervous reaction went viral on Twitter, with one clip gaining over 8 million views. “Jimmy Fallon thought he was about to get CANCELLED,” wrote one viewer.

LMFAOOOOOOO Jimmy Fallon thought he was about to get CANCELED😭😭😭😭 I’m SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TGHccn1B1u — Tyonne🕺🏾 (@issa6foot3) February 7, 2020

Jimmy has since addressed the awkward moment, admitting that although he finds it funny now, he was terrified that he was going to be ‘cancelled’ by viewers during the conversation.

“Some people said I looked a little nervous at one point during the interview,” he recalled.

“I really thought it was over. ‘That’s it, I’m cancelled’. I started my own hashtag, #JimmyFallonIsOverParty. ‘I had a good run, I had 10 years in the business’. I was like, ‘Wait, what did I do wrong?’ It was so funny.”