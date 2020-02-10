Netflix officially renews Sex Education for season 3

Sex Education will return for a third season.

The renewal of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series was announced this week by Alistair Petrie, who plays Mr Groff, in a video in which he admires portraits of the show’s characters – including his on-screen son Adam and his love interest, Eric.

“I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs,” he says. “Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?”

The Netflix Original follows a sexually awkward teenager who lives with his sex therapist mother. It garnered over 40 million viewers in its first week of release, making it one of the streaming service’s most successful shows of all time.

The first season received universal critical acclaim from fans and critics for the cast’s performances, for tackling sensitive subjects and its diverse representation of the LGBTQ community, receiving a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sophomore season was released last month and received even more praise, so its renewal comes as no surprise.

Sex Education stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Patricia Allison, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley and Tanya Reynolds.

Deep breath for even more star power: Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The first two seasons of Sex Education are now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.