Sam Smith announces release date of new single To Die For

Sam Smith has announced the release of their highly-anticipated new single, To Die For.

The song, which sees Sam team up once again with friend and collaborator Jimmy Napes and production duo Stargate, is reportedly a “soothing, heartfelt ballad” and will open with a sample from the 2001 cult film, Donnie Darko.

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Sam said in a statement. “I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in LA during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak.”

They continued to say that the song “is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”.

To Die For is the fourth song taken from Sam’s upcoming third studio album after their smooth R&B collaboration with Normani, Dancing with a Stranger, their cover of Donna Summer’s disco classic I Feel Love and How Do You Sleep?

Sam’s last studio album The Thrill of It All charted at number one in the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and Sweden, and includes the chart-topping single Too Good at Goodbyes. The follow-up is due for release this year.

To Die For will be available on iTunes and streaming services this Friday, 14 February.

