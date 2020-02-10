Kiernan Shipka wants these two Drag Race legends on Sabrina season 4

This would be a gag.

Kiernan Shipka has come out as a RuPaul’s Drag Race stan and invited two legendary queens onto the next season of Sabrina.

The actress, who plays the title character on the critically-acclaimed Netflix series, responded to Trixie and Katya’s latest episode of I Like to Watch, in which they sit down and kiki over some of the streaming service’s original content.

“OH MY GODDD PLEASE BE GUEST STARS NEXT SEASON,” she wrote on Twitter, to which All Stars 3 winner Trixie responded: “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Katya and Trixie.” Katya then replied with several enthusiastic emojis.

OH MY GODDD PLEASE BE GUEST STARS NEXT SEASON — Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) February 9, 2020

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Katya and Trixie https://t.co/BxIyUE5J5s — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) February 9, 2020

Fans seemed to love the idea of a Sabrina and Drag Race crossover, with one writing: “What if next season just out of nowhere Katya gets over the role of Sabrina and you just never explain it. Also Trixie can be some demon she fucks at some point.”

Another tweeted: “the chilling advetures of Sabrina + two biological woman mountain biker vampire witches from the future.”

The third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (or ‘Part’, whatever) premiered on Netflix last month to universal acclaim with a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming its most praised instalment to date.

It saw the return of Shipka as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.

In an interview with The Wrap, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – confirmed that season four is still shooting and said each episode is “like its own mini horror movie”.

“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”

He continued: “I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

All three seasons slash ‘Parts’ of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream now on Netflix.