Elton John wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2020

“I have an Oscar already, but I so wanted to get one for everybody involved in the film.”
Elton John has just won his second Academy Award for Best Original Song.
The LGBTQ icon and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin took home the award for the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which features on the soundtrack to the Rocketman movie.
“This is for him – this is for my partner of 53 years,” Elton said in his acceptance speech. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here. He starts the process, he gives me the lyrics then I go ahead. Without the lyrics, I’m nobody.
“I have an Oscar already, but I so wanted to get one for everybody involved in the film.”
Elton continued to say that he is thrilled for Taron Egerton, who played him in the biopic, but opined that he should’ve received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, saying: “For me, his was the best performance this year.”
Elton later performed the song at the ceremony – watch a video of the performance below.
Elsewhere at the 92nd Academy Awards, Renee Zellweger won her second Oscar and first for Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix won his first for his performance as DC Comics villain Joker.
Laura Dern also took home her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, and Brad Pitt won his first for acting for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Check out all the winners below.
Best Picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Music (Original Song)
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
International Feature Film
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Film Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Documentary Short Feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best Production Design
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Comments