Laura Dern got the gayest tribute ever at the Independent Spirit Awards

Laura Dern got a big gay surprise at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this weekend.

At the 35th annual awards ceremony on Saturday (8 February) night, the Gay Men’s Choir of Los Angeles were invited to “shine a spotlight on some of the gayest moments in other films that you may not have realised were gay”.

The list includes Idina Menzel in Uncut Gems, Octavia Spencer playing a history teacher, Renee Zellweger’s press tour, the women of Parasite, and the kid from Marriage Story probably one day.

But the gayest moment of the year in film was deemed to be Laura Dern, who’s turn in Netflix hit Marriage Story saw her kick her feet up on the couch, order a kale salad, dress slutty in court – actually, “just all of Laura Dern”. What an icon.

The choir were even joined for an epic finale by former Glee star Alex Newell, and it’s clear that Laura loved the tribute, as she was seen in fits of laughter before getting standing up and swaying to the music.

Watch the epic moment here or below.