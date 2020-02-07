Watch RuPaul sashay down the runway in first Drag Race season 12 preview

“Welcome to the main stage of Nicki Minaj’s Drag Race!”

Can we get a “YAAAAS!” up in here because the first teaser of RuPaul on the Drag Race season 12 runway has been unveiled.

The Emmy Award-winning host and Netflix star (AJ and the Queen is now available to stream worldwide) sashays down the legendary stage in a sickening pink lewk before announcing, “Welcome to the main stage of Nicki Minaj’s Drag Race.”

Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Nicki Minaj then exchange pleasantries – with double entendres of course – and the clip ends before Ru can ruveal the first season 12 challenge. Watch below and get your jush!

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1. Check out the official cast here.

This Saturday, Ru will make her Saturday Night Live debut alongside musical guest Justin Bieber (what a combo, eh?). A hilarious new teaser has been released of Ru with comedian Kate McKinnon – watch here or below.

