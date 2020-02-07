Anne-Marie unveils new self-love party anthem Birthday

by Daniel Megarry

Anne-Marie just dropped her brand new single Birthday.

The British pop star, who’s amassed over ten billion streams with hits including Cia Adios and Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye, is back with another sure-fire hit about indulgence and self-love following a break-up. 

“I’m another year older, I won’t cry about you anymore,” she begins the track, before getting her friends to “dye my hair” and “wear that dress I can’t afford”, declaring: “I’ma do what I like, I’ma eat what I want, I’ma kiss who I like.” 

The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus), is a modern-day nod to Cinderella as Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday like a princess in a lavish ball gown and big pink mansion.

Watch the video for Birthday here or below.

