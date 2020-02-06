Lil Nas X releases Buffy and The Matrix-inspired Rodeo music video

Lil Nas X pays tribute to horror movie tropes in the Rodeo music video.

The song, which originally featured Cardi B, has received the remix treatment with fellow rapper Nas and has been transformed into a mini horror movie inspired by classic television shows and films, much like Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Throughout the three-minute clip, Lil Nas X pays tribute to Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic fantasy drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix and Wes Craven’s comedy horror Vampire in Brooklyn.

The Rodeo remix is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch the incredible video below.

Rodeo is the third single taken from Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 7, after Old Town Road and Panini.

The Old Town Road remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent 19 consecutive weeks in the pole position and was later certified diamond.

During its reign, Lil Nas X came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

Shortly after he came out, he told BBC that he didn’t have anything to hide: “It’s something I was considering never doing, ever, taking to the grave. But I don’t wanna live my entire life – especially how I got to where I’m at, not doing what I wanna do.”

He said he wants to open doors for LGBTQ artists in country and hip-hop because “homosexuality is not accepted in either”.

Earlier this year at the 62nd Grammy Awards, he took home Best Video and Best Pop Group Performance for his track Old Town Road.

