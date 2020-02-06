Courtney Act kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations with historic performance

“Sydney is definitely ready to strut into Mardi Gras now.”

Courtney Act just performed on top of Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge to kick off this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

The legendar Drag Race star and Celebrity Big Brother winner performed pop anthems such as Juice by Lizzo, Teenage Dream and All the Lovers by Kylie Minogue, becoming the first drag artist to perform on the famous Australian structure

“What a buzz to sing live on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Summit sundeck was definitely one of the most fabulous stages I’ve performed on and the crowd’s energy was phenomenal,” Courtney said in a statement.

Minutes before the performance, fans were treated to a surprise proposal from same-sex couple Andrew and Mike. The couple met in Spain eight years ago and now live in Kirribilli, which can be seen from Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Other attendees included pastry chef Anna Polyviou, makeup artist Max May, Amazing Race Winners Tim and Rod and celebrity personal trainers Blake Bridges and Heston Russell. Over four million people have climbed the bridge in the last 21 years.

Check out some of the best pictures from Courtney’s historic performance below.

