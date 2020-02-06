Victoria Monét is back with a dreamy slow-burner.

With writing credits for artists including Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Nas to her name, Grammy-nominated Victoria is already an established name in the music industry – and now she’s forging her own path as a solo artist.

Following two collaborations with Ariana (Monopoly and Got Her Own) and last year’s hypnotic booty anthem Ass Like That, the singer-songwriter has dropped her latest track called Moment, full of innuendo and silky vocal delivery.

“Moment is a song about lust transformed to reality. A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension,” she said of the track.

“It’s a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salivation at last.”

Listen to Moment here or below.