It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney becomes latest celeb to declare “gay rights!”

Rob McElhenney has become the latest star to declare their support for the LGBTQ community.

The actor, who plays gay conservative character Ronald “Mac” McDonald on comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was asked by a fan to shout “gay rights!” to which he responded: “That’s all? GAY MOTHERFUCKING RIGHTS!”

The clip has gone viral on Twitter with over 45,000 likes and 8,000 retweets. Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Charli XCX are among other celebrities who have gone viral for loudly voicing their support for the queer community.

In an interview with Deadline, McElhenney said he has “always been part of the gay community” because he was raised by two women and has two brothers that identify as gay. “It’s just always been a part of my life,” he said.

“GAY MOTHERFUCKIN RIGHTS!” -ROB MCELHENNEY pic.twitter.com/eevhfLWv6S — jen with one n (@forcefinns) January 30, 2020

In the 12th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney’s character came out as gay after it was insinuated for 11 seasons that he was closeted due to his obsession with men’s physiques and his religious views on homosexuality.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, McElhenney said the character’s homosexuality was “born out of his intense, ultraconservative, right-leaning principals” and that it worked “retroactively” when looking back at previous seasons.

“We always take whatever viewpoint any character has to the extreme,” he said.

“We have certainly mined plenty of comedy out of the extreme right and the extreme left. We were looking at Mac at one point, and I was like, “He is such an arch-arch Catholic conservative when it suits him, and when it doesn’t, he drops that.”

“And most of the people I know in that camp tend to be fairly homophobic. So we began going down that road: Let’s satirize that hard Christian conservative who is also intensely homophobic. OK, so what’s the next step from there?”

McElhenney said the show rarely panders to the audience, but because Mac was in the closet and “doubled down on his homophobia” to make it seem like he wasn’t gay, they decided to make him homosexual to “poke fun at the hypocrisy”.

“We weren’t creating a gay character for comedic effect, that was there just to be gay and to be funny because he was gay, but a very complex, very disturbed, very fucked-up and awful character, who happens to be gay. And we ran with that,” he continued.

After Mac came out as gay, he refused to acknowledge his sexuality and essentially went back into the closet. Fans complained about this, obviously, so the show’s creators wrote Mac to be more proud of his identity.

“I realized, “Man, that is a bummer. We had an opportunity there, and we screwed it up,” McElhenney added.

“And we ameliorated that in the season after, where Mac winds up coming out and staying out, and the response was so overwhelmingly positive, certainly from the people that we cared about, though of course there was a negative response.

“We were recognizing a part of our audience in a way that was not pandering, that wasn’t offensive or upsetting or a caricature.”

You can read Rob McElhenney’s full interview with Rolling Stone here.