Listen to Christine and the Queens' new song People, I've Been Sad

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Christine and the Queens has dropped a brand new song.

The track, called People I’ve Been Sad, is available to stream now and has also been released as a live performance video on A Colours Show.

“It’s just that me, myself and I, been missing out for way too long, been taking ‘cause I should have, missing out, forsaking things for way too long,” she sings on the confessional mid-tempo, which blends English and French lyrics.

The song comes after a busy two years for the queer singer-songwriter – she dropped her critically-acclaimed album Chris in 2018, toured the world and notably collaborated on Charli XCX single Gone (which we named the second best single of 2019).

Watch the performance of People, I’ve Been Sad below.

