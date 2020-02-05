Yaaas! RuPaul looks sickening in first official promo image for Drag Race season 12

The first official promo photo for RuPaul in Drag Race season 12 has been unveiled.

The legendary Emmy Award-winning host serves Alexis Mateo-esque levels of “Bam!” and “BAM!” and “PLEASE COME BACK HOME PAPI” as she pledges allegiance to the United States of RuMerica in a sickening star-spangled lewk.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Mama Ru wants YOU! 🇺🇸✨ The race for the crown starts FEB 28 at 8/7c on @VH1! 🌈👑 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/AQv8iLLA0f — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 5, 2020

A newly-released trailer from VH1 and World of Wonder revealed that Nicki Minaj will make her long-awaited debut on season 12, and showed fresh footage of season 12’s new crop of queens in the werkroom and on the main stage.

“I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag!” she says in the trailer, shortly after we see her sashay, shantay and panther down the mothertucking runway. (We can’t wait to see which Nicki classic they lip sync to.)

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will premiere 28 February on VH1. Check out the official cast here.

