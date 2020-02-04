Sasha Velour and Lorraine had a lip sync battle to Whitney Houston

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Sasha Velour continues to be the lip sync queen.

The Drag Race champion sat down with Lorraine Kelly to talk about their show Smoke & Mirrors, that iconic wig reveal – “I was in my own living room and I stood up and cheered,” said Lorraine – and how drag is changing minds.

“People love drag over here [in the UK], and all over the world really. I think it speaks to a need to have joy and love and open-mindedness in the world,” they said.

“I think if I had seen queer people, trans people, non-binary people like myself on TV, living their best lives and having success, it would have helped me feel like I was normal a lot earlier, it makes all the difference in the world.”

It didn’t take long for Lorraine to ask the really important question though – could the pair have a lip sync battle to Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know?

“Now look, this is probably very foolish of me, but I feel as though we need to have a lip sync battle, and I’ve got a feeling who’s going to win,” Lorraine joked.

Watch the moment here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Kesha unveils psychedelic video for High Road title track

Culture

Sasha Velour and Lorraine had a lip sync battle to Whitney Houston

Culture

Listen to ABISHA’s smooth new R&B track Body to Body

Culture

9 of the most shocking moments in American Horror Story history

Culture

Fans praise Ryan Murphy’s new series 9-1-1: Lone Star for LGBTQ storylines

Community

21% of the UK games industry identify as LGBTQ, new study finds

Culture

Adam Lambert announced as first Manchester Pride headliner

Culture

42 of the best LGBTQ shows you can watch right now on Netflix

Next
Press enter to search