Fans praise Ryan Murphy’s new series 9-1-1: Lone Star for LGBTQ storylines

“It already has more diversity than most shows and I love it.”
The queer representation in Ryan Murphy’s new series has been widely praised by fans and critics.
9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett, focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas. The series was co-created by Murphy’s frequent collaborators, Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) and Tim Minnear (Feud).
It stars Rob Lowe as firefighter Owen Strand and Liv Tyler as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captain Michelle Blake, as well as Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.
After the series premiere (19 January 2020), fans immediately took to social media to praise the gay and interracial storyline between firefighter – and Owen’s son – Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Rubinstein), and police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva).
In the four episodes that have aired so far, the two have been unapologetically queer and the series hasn’t shied away from airing love scenes between them – which doesn’t come as a shock considering it’s a Ryan Murphy show.
“911 Lone Star showed a gay sex scene, witchcraft, and a racist white woman being arrested on their second episode on air,” praised one fan while another said the show is “giving me the gay ship I need on network television!”
The series has also received acclaim for actually casting a transgender actor as a transgender man. Brian Michael Smith (The L Word: Generation Q) plays a leading role as Paul Strickland, a firefighter who isn’t defined by his trans identity.
“911 Lone Star first episode is out here dazzling with a healthy father/(gay) son relationship, a trans man, a Muslim woman, an interracial Texas couple, and a Latino man who never gives up,” tweeted another fan. “They did not come to play.”
Read all the best reactions from Twitter below.
9-1-1: Lone Star airs every Monday on Fox.
