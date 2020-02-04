Fans praise Ryan Murphy’s new series 9-1-1: Lone Star for LGBTQ storylines

“It already has more diversity than most shows and I love it.”

The queer representation in Ryan Murphy’s new series has been widely praised by fans and critics.

9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett, focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas. The series was co-created by Murphy’s frequent collaborators, Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) and Tim Minnear (Feud).

It stars Rob Lowe as firefighter Owen Strand and Liv Tyler as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captain Michelle Blake, as well as Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.

After the series premiere (19 January 2020), fans immediately took to social media to praise the gay and interracial storyline between firefighter – and Owen’s son – Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Rubinstein), and police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva).

In the four episodes that have aired so far, the two have been unapologetically queer and the series hasn’t shied away from airing love scenes between them – which doesn’t come as a shock considering it’s a Ryan Murphy show.

“911 Lone Star showed a gay sex scene, witchcraft, and a racist white woman being arrested on their second episode on air,” praised one fan while another said the show is “giving me the gay ship I need on network television!”

The series has also received acclaim for actually casting a transgender actor as a transgender man. Brian Michael Smith (The L Word: Generation Q) plays a leading role as Paul Strickland, a firefighter who isn’t defined by his trans identity.

“911 Lone Star first episode is out here dazzling with a healthy father/(gay) son relationship, a trans man, a Muslim woman, an interracial Texas couple, and a Latino man who never gives up,” tweeted another fan. “They did not come to play.”

Read all the best reactions from Twitter below.

911 Lone Star giving me the gay ship I need on network television! We love to see it! 😍 — ty ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@tylerxdean) January 28, 2020

911 lone star said GAY RIGHTS https://t.co/e9uPmIMFKj — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚 (@ItsJustKatia) February 4, 2020

The way 911 lone star is gay since 2 minutes in the show..Legacies wishes they had that — duygu (@posiescoven) January 27, 2020

911 lone star said gay and trans rights and i love it — em (@lettrtotheyouth) January 30, 2020

911 lone star has a gay ship, a trans man and a muslim woman, plus it has a diversed cast. 3 eps are out you can binge it fast — ً (@lavenderstatc) January 30, 2020

Why didn’t anybody tell me about 911 Lone star and why didn’t anyone tell me it was gay — tommy ♡ hobi⁷ // namjin AU 📌 (@allroundedclown) January 30, 2020

btw watch 911 lone star for amazing gay, trans & muslim representation, set in texas

it's amazing, i can't stress this enough — mimz⁷ EGO (@cherrymimz) January 28, 2020

Have you seen 911? 911 was good. It’s corny as fuck tho. 911:Lone Star hasn’t been to corny—and they have a gay fire fighter so I feel represented on the media 😂😂 I love it. It only has 2 episodes so far. 🔥🔥🔥 — navi🇲🇽 (@navix95) January 28, 2020

wow 911: Lone Star really covered everything. they have a trans man, a gay man, interracial couple, muslim woman and Rob Lowe. wow good job fox — Gimpy princess (@dessertfox69) January 26, 2020

911 Lone Star is really good so far. They have a trans man on the squad, a gay man, a woman and already touch on racism in the second episode. — BΔRI (@Beyonce_Miami) January 25, 2020

911 lone star has characters who are

– Gay

– Trans

– Muslim

– Black

– PTSD



I’m only 30 min in and it already has more diversity than most shows and I love it — itsyaboi (@ggrac_iee) January 24, 2020

not to change the subject from jld but 911 lone star has openly gay and trans characters and we stan — vic (@new52supes) January 22, 2020

911 lone star really has a black trans man, a hijabi, gay representation, & theyre openly talking about mental health yall im boutta cry — liv (@livvecchio) January 21, 2020

Y’all. In the first ten minutes of 911 lone star they had a gay fire fighter, black trans FF, Muslim woman FF and one with a learning disability. I AM HERE FOR THIS. — 🔮🌙Sarah Lee Williams 🖤✨ (@thisradlove) January 21, 2020

911 Lone Star (Austin) first episode is out here dazzling with a healthy father/(gay) son relationship, a trans man, a Muslim woman, an interracial Texas couple, and a Latino man who never gives up. They did not come to play. — Danielle Wells (@iSpeak_4_Me) January 21, 2020

911 Lone Star showed a gay sex scene, witchcraft, and a racist white woman being arrested on their second episode on air. bravo, fox. I can dig it👏🏾 — Leah Danay✨ (@MostDopeDanay) January 21, 2020

911 lone star already has a muslim character, a trans character, and a gay character and we’re only on the pilot wow 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — ceo of luke’s nose scrunch (@camfromaway) January 20, 2020

Only watching 911 Lone Star for the gay storyline tbh but it’s cute — Saint 🕊 (@saintomni) January 20, 2020

So I heard that the new show 911 Lone Star has multiple people of color,gay characters and trans characters is that true?? Cause I need to watch when it premieres this week if so!!! — Kate🏳️‍🌈#TheStranger Spoilers (@_avastarrs) January 16, 2020

911 lone star about to give us Gay firefighters! Guess who will be stanning!!!! pic.twitter.com/KbfKURAeoo — robin (@legendpoe) December 13, 2019

9-1-1: Lone Star airs every Monday on Fox.