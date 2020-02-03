Groundbreaking LGBTQ drama Pose is now available to stream on Netflix UK

Pose is finally available to stream on Netflix for UK viewers.

The groundbreaking queer series, created by Brad Falchuk, Stephen Canals and Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy, was made available on the streaming service last week (31 January).

Pose focuses on the queer African-American and Latino communities of the ballroom scene in 1980s New York City, and features the largest amount of trans actors in regular roles of any scripted television series in history.

Since the series premiered in 2018, it’s received universal praise from fans and critics.

Last year, Tony Award-winning performer Billy Porter – who plays Pray Tell, the show’s resident emcee in the Ball scene – made history by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and along with his co-star Mj Rodriguez, a Critics’ Choice Award. Rodriguez recently became the first trans woman to take home the trophy for Best Actress at the Imagen Awards.

Pose will return for its third season in 2020. It will see the return of Porter, Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailee Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside, Jeremy McClain and Jason A. Rodriguez.

In an interview with PureWow, Porter was questioned on what’s in store for Pray Tell in Pose’s upcoming third season, to which he responded: “I have no updates! Y’all always ask questions that you know you can’t get the answers to.”

However, he did add: “No but for real, I don’t know anything [about the new season]. I’ve just sort of been working a lot. I know they’re in the [writers’] room. I know they’re in talks. I would love to see Pray Tell in a relationship that works.

“I would love to see [my character] crack open a conversation with the black community and the church. We’ll see. Hopefully the Posegods are listening. I just am grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see this day.”

The entire first season of Pose is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

