Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes to dance with an all-male ballet troupe

The Queen of the North will be dancing again.

Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes will be donning her ballet shoes to perform alongside the Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Brooke Lynn performed with the troupe, also known as The Trocks, from 2008 to 2012 before her sickening run on Drag Race.

During her time on the Emmy-award winning show, Brooke Lynn showed off numerous ballet skills, whether it was in her lip-sync performances, or when she walked down the runway en pointe during the Monster Ball.

Svetlana Dvoretsky, the president and executive producer of Show One Productions, told Broadway World: “We are thrilled to welcome the Trocks back to Toronto for a reunion with their former Canadian compatriot, Brooke Lynn Hytes, a future permanent judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

“The Trocks offer a welcome respite from our challenging times, demonstrating the best of ballet and comedy with their unique brand of unbridled positivity. Indeed, audiences always have the time of their lives at Trocks’ performances.”

Brooke Lynn will be appearing in three shows with the troupe, all at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre on March 7 and 8.

Last year, Brooke Lynn announced that she would be a permanent judge on the upcoming Drag Race Canada. “Herstory! I remember a year ago I was in the World Of Wonder offices, just after filming season 11, and I said ‘I want a Canadian Drag Race…and I want to be a judge!’ Well, dreams come true,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be a permanent judge on Drag Race Canada.”

Joining Brooke on the Canada’s Drag Race judging panel will be UnREAL actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who previously appeared as a guest on Drag Race, and Canada’s Next Top Model judge and runway queen Stacey McKenzie.

Meanwhile, TV personality and host Traci Melchor will be ‘Canada’s first Squirrel Friend’ on the show, making special house visits to test the queens with some challenges and provide a dose of reality when needed.

