Billy Porter set to make an appearance on Sesame Street

And the iconic tuxedo gown will be making another appearance.

Legendary actor Billy Porter, who for the record always has the best outfits wherever he goes, will be making an appearance on an upcoming edition of Sesame Street.

The news was announced on the official Sesame Street Twitter page, although it wasn’t confirmed when Porter’s edition would air. “An iconic day with an iconic person. Thanks for visiting Sesame Street, @theebillyporter! #Season51”

An iconic day with an iconic person ♥️ Thanks for visiting Sesame Street, @theebillyporter! #Season51 pic.twitter.com/Yre2PO4a0p — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 30, 2020

And Porter was just as excited to be there, writing: “Y’all, talk about iconic… I was tickled to meet @elmo and the gang at @sesamestreet!”

Sadly, but all too predictably, some were outraged about the appearance, and a petition, that has been signed 23,000 times was set up, claiming parents were “outraged” by his appearance. The petition claims that Porter’s appearance will be ‘normalising’ drag queens and being transgender.

However, many more people were over the moon with Porter’s upcoming appearance.

“Grrr, gay man in dress, I angry” can sum up this comment section well. Screw all that, I think this is pretty cool — Alex (Twitch: Levy) (Open for commissions!) (@LevyNeptune_) January 30, 2020

Yasssss! I can't wait. I brought water for these salty haters because they are parched and PRESSED! pic.twitter.com/fcw3oQZ0fO — Tonjaleigha (@ElemScott) January 30, 2020

A wonderful move for inclusiveness! My younger brother was on Sesame Street when he was 8 and I'm happy to see it's still prospering with true values of love and genuineness! — Evan Laurence (@evanlaurence) January 31, 2020

We are so excited about this reveal! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 THE CATEGORY IS…….. LEARNING REALNESS!!!! Serve us allllll the lewks and alllllll the lessons! Smarter, stronger, kinder! — WQED Education (@WQEDEDU) January 30, 2020

You haters are ridiculous. Get a grip. Go educate yourself about the live and beauty @theebillyporter has brought to the world. I’m gonna record this episode because I know it’ll be filled with love, tolerance, and acceptance. Hurrah to Sesame Street! ♥️ — katie schaefermurray (@kschaefermurray) January 31, 2020

Thank you SO MUCH @sesamestreet – you are ALL beautiful beings, shaping a wonderful inclusive world . pic.twitter.com/MqETcjpNSU — Langdon (@StillLangdon) January 31, 2020

omg we love to see it. billy you are such an icon 💞 — CEO OF JIN HIT 💜3💜 (@socal4rmy) January 31, 2020

There is no one happier or more accepting than Billy P. Love that Sesame Street knows this! — SassC1 (@slcave2) January 30, 2020

That's what I love about Sesame Street. They include everybody and I do mean EVERYBODY!

I think Billy's fabulous! — 🇨🇦 Cindy Worden Conrod 🇨🇦 (@CindyWorden1973) January 31, 2020

“And the category is…” ✨INSPIRATIONAL✨ — Claudia-Santi F. Fernandes, EdD LPC MCHES (@DrClaudiaSantiF) January 31, 2020

