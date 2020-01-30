Mariah Carey is rumoured to be headlining Brighton Pride this year

Could the elusive chanteuse be heading to the seaside?

Following epic performances from Britney Spears in 2018 and Kylie Minogue last year, there are big shoes to fill for this year’s Brighton Pride festival, but this pop culture legend could easily fit the bill.

Yes, it’s been reported by The Sun that Mariah Carey will headline the LGBTQ celebrations with a 45-minute set – and it’s claimed she will be paid a “six-figure fee” for her presence.

“Brighton Pride has set a precedent in the last few years for getting the biggest names, so securing Mariah is brilliant in proving they are one of the leading Pride events worldwide,” a music insider told the newspaper.

Understandably, the rumoured performance has sent fans into a frenzy, with many rushing to buy tickets in case it’s true.

Mariah Carey at Brighton Pride is the biggest Gay Pride booking ever, globally. Don’t cry. x https://t.co/IMzDNxHQ8X — Mikey (@Mikey6oy) January 30, 2020

Mariah (!!!) at Brighton Pride pic.twitter.com/PVk5x1VyRX — Joel Freeman (@JoelJFreeman) January 30, 2020

fuck OFF is Mariah rumoured for Brighton Pride omg — The Masc Singer (@glitterstrands) January 29, 2020

One rumour Mariah is doing Brighton pride.



Me: pic.twitter.com/X12Z7iAori — Miley Cysitits (@em_mcdermott) January 30, 2020

If Mariah Carey headlines Brighton pride, I don’t care which f*ggot I have to fight, I will be right at the front. — char (@imcharlong) January 29, 2020

With a string of iconic hits including [deep breath] Emotions, Fantasy, Always Be My Baby, Honey, When You Believe, Heartbreaker, We Belong Together, Touch My Body, Obsessed and many, many more, it would be a performance to remember.

The singer-songwriter has been a friend to the community throughout her career. In 2016, she received the Ally Award from GLAAD, where she thanked her queer fans for “the unconditional love” and famously ‘elaborated’ on what LGBTQ means.

“L is for legendary, G is for gorgeous, B is for beautiful, all of you beautiful people, T is for tantalising, and even Q for quality,” she joked.

Brighton Pride have yet to comment on the rumour, but we’ll keep you updated.