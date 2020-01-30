Exclusive: Check out the new poster for gay drama And Then We Danced

A new poster for And Then We Danced premieres exclusively with GAY TIMES.

The romantic drama follows Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) a dancer at the National Georgian Ensemble whose world is turned upside down with the arrival of Irakli (Bachi Valishvili), who becomes his rival and strongest desire.

Directed by Levan Akin, the film has received universal critical acclaim, winning the Grand Prix (decided by the audience), Best Film and Best Actor (decided by the international jury) at the 10th Odesa International Festival Festival.

It also tied with Aniara for most awards at the 55th Guldbagge Awards, with four wins including Best Film.

Akin, who previously directed films such as Certain People and The Circle, said he wanted to explore the struggles of Georgia’s queer community after witnessing an angry mob of homophobes attack a Pride Parade in 2013.

Check out the brand new posted for And Then We Danced below.

And Then We Danced will be released in UK and Irish cinemas 13 March – watch the trailer below.