Dua Lipa unveils artwork and release date for second album Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa has revealed the artwork and release date for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

Future Nostalgia will be released 3 April and will include the star’s critically-acclaimed comeback single Don’t Start Now, which has so far peaked in the runner-up position on the UK Singles Chart and the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a statement, Dua said she wanted to break out of her comfort zone and “challenge” herself to make music that could sit alongside some of her favourite pop songs from artists such as Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Moloko, Blondie and Outkast.

“Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production,” she said of the album.

FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

“My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realized that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Dua has also released dates for her upcoming Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour, which will commence 26 April in Madrid. It will travel to 19 cities across Europe and the UK, and will conclude 19 June in Dublin.

The second single from the album, Physical, will be released tomorrow alongside the video – watch the teaser below.