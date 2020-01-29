Courtney Act to make history at Sydney’s Mardi Gras 2020 celebrations

“I can’t wait to kick off celebrations in style for my favourite time of the year.”

Global LGBTQ icon Courtney Act will be kicking off Sydney’s world famous Mardi Gras celebrations by performing on top of Sydney Harbour Bridge in February.

The Celebrity Big Brother UK winner and Drag Race alumni will be the first drag artist to perform on the famous Australian structure on 6 February.

“I’m honoured to be performing” said the star, “I can’t wait to kick off celebrations in style for my favourite time of the year.”

BridgeClimb are welcoming party goers to climb the iconic bridge throughout Mardi Gras, with sunrise and night climbs available.

Chris Zumwait, CEO of BridgeClimb, says: “We can’t wait to see Courtney strut her stuff on the famous iron structure.

“This performance is the perfect way to kick off the Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney, loud and proud.”

Sydney’s renowned Mardi Gras celebration is one of the biggest festivals in the world, bringing LGBTQ people from all over Australia and the world.

Related: Courtney Act reveals how she and Bianca Del Rio broke the rules on Drag Race.