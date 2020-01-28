Tan France and Alexa Chung give their verdict on Netflix character fashion choices

“I would pounce.”

Get ready to binge your way through 10 episodes of workroom drama and stunning runway looks on a whole other scale.

Netflix’s new series Next In Fashion sees 18 talented designers compete across 10 episodes for a huge cash prize of $250,000 and the opportunity to debut their own collection on Net-a-Porter.

It’s hosted by Queer Eye’s resident style guru Tan France and British presenter, model and designer Alexa Chung, who bring plenty of fun to the high drama of the workroom.

When we recently sat down with the pair in London, we asked them to cast their fashion-tuned eyes over the style choices of some of our favourite characters from Netflix shows.

How do they feel about RuPaul’s fashion choices in AJ and the Queen? What did they have to say about Titus’s cloak and peacock combo in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? And what is Tan’s verdict on Henry Cavill’s outfit in The Witcher? The clue to that one is at the very start of this article…

Watch below to find out:

All episodes of Next In Fashion will be available on Netflix from 29 January.

Videographer Kit Dale