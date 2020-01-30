Premiere: Aaron Porter breaks Expectations in elegant new music video

“This video is me breaking expectations, glitching between that watered down reality and my childhood dream.”

British singer-songwriter Aaron Porter releases his dazzling new music video to accompany the title track on his latest EP Expectations.

“When I was a kid I always dreamt of myself as this super flamboyant, extravagant, picture-perfect pop star. But as I grew up I felt like I had to suppress myself and conform to what society expected of me.”

In the video, Porter is seen dancing in a pink and blue tinted studio, and his body is decorated with gorgeous jewels. At points, there are glitches in the visuals which spark a feeling of breaking through normality.

“This video is me breaking expectations, glitching between that watered down reality and my childhood dream.”

The video’s director, Matt S Bowron spoke about the video’s unusual narrative: “We used three stylised setups that would allow us to flick between differing personalities and characters in the edit, glitching between expectation and reality.”

Last year Porter was added to the BBC Introducing’s Hot List of the best LGBTQ artists of 2019.

Watch Aaron Porter’s incredible new music video for Expectations below.