Big Freedia, Cheryl, Eve and more announced for Mighty Hoopla 2020

This year’s Mighty Hoopla lineup is set to be the biggest yet.

London’s most vibrant and inclusive festival returns to Brockwell Park on 6 June, 2020 for a celebration of pop music and good times, and they’ve just announced the first acts that festival-goers can expect to see perform on stage.

It has been announced this week that British pop princess Cheryl, who became the first British female to achieve five number one singles in the UK, will appear to perform smash hits such as Fight for this Love, Call My Name and Crazy Stupid Love.

Eve will also take to the main stage to perform rap classics such as the Gwen Stefani-assisted, Grammy Award-winning anthem Let Me Blow Ya Mind, as well as Who’s That Girl, Tambourine and Gangsta Lovin’ (featuring Alicia Keys).

New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia will also make her Mighty Hoopla debut to perform, as well as Becky Hill, who became the first (and only) contestant from The Voice UK to top the charts with her song, Gecko (Overdrive).

Pop legend Anastacia will bring classic hits like Left Outside Alone and I’m Outta Love; girl group Atomic Kitten will throw it back with singles Whole Again and It’s OK; and queer icon Jimmy Somerville will be accompanied by a big band and string backup.

There will also be performances from Alphabeat (Fascination, 10,000 Nights, Shadows); Allie X (Catch, Paper Love, Regulars); Natasha Bedingfield (These Words, Single, Pocketful Of Sunshine); Gabrielle (Dreams, Out Of Reach, Rise); Sonique (It Feels So Good, Sky); and Betty Boo (Doin’ The Do, Where Are You Baby?)

Sink The Pink, The Grand and Guilty Pleasures will be on hand to bring a taste of alternative club culture to the park, while Maxwell’s House of Cabaret bandstand will return with The Cocoa Butter Club and more.

Mighty Hoopla takes place in Brockwell Park on 6 June, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at mightyhoopla.com