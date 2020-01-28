Shangela stars in trailer for Lady Gaga’s epic Super Saturday Night performance

Lady Gaga’s performance at Super Saturday Night is shaping up to be epic.

Held the night before the Super Bowl – which Gaga headlined herself three years ago – the annual concert extravaganza will be streamed live on Twitter by mobile carrier AT&T on Saturday 1 February at 11pm EST.

As fans eagerly await the sure-to-be show-stopping performance (which will hopefully feature a performance of her recently leaked track Stupid Love), AT&T have teased what’s to come with an advert starring Drag Race legend Shangela.

The teaser sees Shangela celebrate all things Gaga as she chants “Gaga live, halleloo!” over a disco-pop beat, before declaring, “We’re gonna watch,” with a finger snap. Number one smash hit incoming.

Watch the advert here or below.

Previous performers at Super Saturday Night include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, so fans are definitely in for a big show.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl, and am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night,” said Gaga.

Shangela and Gaga recently starred alongside each other in hit movie-musical A Star Is Born, so hopefully the drag icon will make an appearance alongside Gaga on stage.

