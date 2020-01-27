Madonna cancels the first London date of her Madame X tour

“I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

Madonna has cancelled the first London date of her highly-anticipated 15-night run at the London Palladium as part of her Madame X tour this month, “under doctors guidance” that she needs to rest.

In a statement on Instagram and through email, the icon apologises to fans saying: “I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27 in London.”

She added: “I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

Numerous dates on this worldwide tour were also cancelled last year for the same health reasons. She also upset fans for arriving late on stage multiple times, with one fan suing her for being on stage two hours later than what was originally billed.

Fans on social media are concerned about the Like A Prayer star’s health and urging her to cancel the tour altogether: “You don’t need to do this tour now. Postpone until you can do it properly”, “the world needs you but we can wait”.

Refunds have already been issued to fans since the announcement yesterday.

