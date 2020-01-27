Sabrina boss says season 4 will be a “demonic version of The Crown”

“Each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie.”

The creator of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has labelled the upcoming fourth season as a “demonic version of The Crown”.

In an interview with The Wrap, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – confirmed that season four (or Part 4, whatever), is still shooting and said each episode is “like its own mini horror movie”.

“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”

He continued: “I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.”

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said he was inspired by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in season foir, and explained that he’s taking a “very old primal idea of horror and fear” and will be unleashing that on Greendale and the Spellman family.

“Greendale becomes a battle ground for this really epic battle between evil and good and horror and sanity and it’s huge, it’s big,” he added. “We see Blackwood ascend a little bit more again to the level he was around Season 1 as a threat.”

The third season slash ‘part’ of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered on Netflix last week to universal acclaim, with a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming its most praised instalment to date.

It saw the return of Kiernan Shipka as the title character, as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.

Watch the trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season three below.