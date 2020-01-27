Lil Nas X wins first Grammy and stuns in pink ‘dominatrix cowboy’ outfit

Lil Nas X won his first ever Grammy.

The rapper-singer-songwriter took home Best Video and Best Pop Group Performance for his track Old Town Road at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26 January) night.

Taking to the stage to accept the accolade for Best Video, he kept things simple by saying: “Um… thank you.”

It wasn’t just his award wins that got attention though, as his eye-catching outfit – a custom neon pink Versace number featuring a cropped studded jacket, a mesh shirt and a harness – got everyone talking, dubbing it the ‘dominatrix cowboy’ style.

Best dressed? We think so.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish won big with five awards including Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year; Lizzo took home three Grammys including Best Pop Solo Performance; and Tyler, the Creator was awarded Best Rap Album for IGOR.

Lil Nas X also took to the stage to perform Old Town Road with a host of special guests including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Nas, Young Thug, K-pop supergroup BTS, viral country star Mason Ramsey.

Watch the incredible performance here or below.