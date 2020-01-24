Kodi James attends the queerest prom ever in On Your Mind music video

by Sam Damshenas

LA-based recording artist Kodi James is serving pop seduction in her throwback new video.

The bearded queen pulls the man of her dreams in the music video for On Your Mind, with the visuals dripping in 80s nostalgia as she channels her inner Drew Barrymore from Never Been Kissed for the queerest prom ever.

Flanked by her troupe of drag queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 star Soju and just-been-announced season 12 cast member Gigi Goode, the music video is a gloriously kitsch ode to the all-American prom.

Watch the sickening video for On Your Mind below (see if you can catch GAY TIMES AMPLIFY cover star Miss Benny in there too).

On Your Mind is now available on iTunes and streaming services.

