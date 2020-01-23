Billy Eichner joins cast of American Crime Story: Impeachment

Billy Eichner has joined the cast of American Crime Story: Impeachment.

The Billy on the Street star will play famed journalist and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge for the third season, which will tell the story of the sex scandal involving President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The Drudge Report was the first publication to break news of the affair in 1998.

Eichner joins Beanie Feldstein (Monica Lewinsky), Clive Owen (Bill Clinton), Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp), Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones) and Anthony Green (Al Gore). Hilary Clinton will reportedly have a role in the series.

The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President and will reportedly start filming 21 March after Ryan Murphy finishes filming The Prom.

Sarah Burgess will executive produce the series alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sarah aulson.

Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.

Eichner has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Billy on the Street, which sees Billy patrolling the streets of New York City to ask pedestrians (including the iconic Elena) questions about popular culture.

He is also known for playing Craig Middlebrooks on Parks and Recreation, Harrison Wilton on American Horror Story: Cult, Brock and Mutt Nutter on American Horror Story: Apocalypse and for voicing Timon in the live-action The Lion King.

The first two seasons of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, received universal acclaim from critics and received 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Actor and Actress.

Both seasons are available to stream now on Netflix UK.