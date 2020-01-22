“They’re not beating down the door to ask me to return, I’ll tell you that.”

Sasha Velour has revealed if she’ll ever return to RuPaul’s Drag Race as a competitor.

In 2017, the legendary performer won the ninth season of the Emmy Award-winning reality series, beating out competition from queens such as Shea Coulee, Trinity the Tuck, Peppermint, Valentina, Alexis Michelle and Nina Bo’nina Brown.

One year later on All Stars 3, Bebe Zahara Benet made HERstory as the first crowned queen to return to Drag Race as a contestant. Ever since, fans have campaigned for former winners to throw their hat into the ring for a winner’s season.

We asked Sasha if she’d ever embrace her inner Bebe for a gag-worthy comeback, to which she responded: “I don’t know! I don’t know if they want me back, to be honest. They’re not beating down the door to ask me to return, I’ll tell you that.”

Although Sasha “loves being on television” she admitted to not being a “huge believer in the value of competition”.

She continued further: “There’s no reason to return to competitions when you’ve already won your crown. But I also, philosophically, think it’s better to talk about everyone’s strengths than to pick a single winner.

“I say that as someone who has gone through it, but also someone who has experienced what it’s like to compete against artists that I really care about and respect. It’s not my favourite situation, necessarily. “

Sasha is about to embark on another tour in the United Kingdom for her one-queen lip-sync extravaganza, Smoke and Mirrors, which received praise from stars such as Troye Sivan, Allie X, Peppermint, Shea Coulee and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And later this year, Sasha is bringing their high-concept show Nightgowns to the upcoming short-form digital service Quibi.

The eight-episode docu-series, which is directed by the incomparable Sophie Muller, will follow Sasha and the members of their team as they craft a legendary lip-sync performance, all while we go behind-the-scenes of their creative process.

Sasha Velour will return to the UK with Smoke & Mirrors from 2 March until 25 March – you can purchase tickets here.

