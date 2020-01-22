Check out all the sickening lewks from the first ever RuPaul’s DragCon UK

C’mon DragCon UK, let’s get sickening!

This weekend, thousands of fans sashayed into London Olympia in Kensington for the first ever RuPaul’s DragCon UK to meet their favourite contestants at their booths, watch performances and buy some sickening merch.

The weekend extravaganza played host to legendary Drag Race alumni such as: Alexis Mateo, Asia O’Hara, Baga Chipz, Bianca Del Rio, Blair St Clair, Blu Hydrangea, Bob the Drag Queen, Charlie Hides, Cheryl Hole, Crystal and Derrick Barry.

Deep breath for even more sickening star power: Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Laila McQueen, Mariah, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monet X Change, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs Kasha Davis, Ongina, Scaredy Kat, Serena ChaCha, Shea Coulee, Sum Ting Wong, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck and Vinegar Strokes.

RuPaul also blessed us with her presence, alongside best squirrel friend Michelle Visage, to ceremoniously cut the pink ribbon and to DJ a midday dance party on the main stage for all visitors and attendees.

“DragCon has always been a safe space where people can discover and bring to life their true and unique-self and I am honoured to have hosted this in the UK for the first time,” Mama Ru said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone involved for making DragCon UK a home for all this past weekend.”

World of Wonder co-founder and DragCon creator, Fenton Bailey, said the reception of DragCon UK has “once again made us realise how fortunate we are to be a part of this ever-evolving and growing community”.

Fortunately, we were on hand to see all the queens’ gag-worthy lewks – get your jush below.

