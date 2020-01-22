RuPaul to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in HERstory

RuPaul is set to host Saturday Night Live for the very first time.

It was announced earlier this week (21 January) that the Emmy Award-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be a guest on the long-running NBC skit series alongside… Justin Bieber. What a combo that will be eh?

Ru’s best squirrel friend Michelle Visage, robbed queen of both Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, celebrated the news on social media, writing: “This. Is NOT. A drill. @rupaulofficial hosting !! RU IS HOSTING SNL! FINALLY! OMFGGGGG.”

Ru will be making his debut on the series to promote his brand new Netflix series, AJ and the Queen.

The comedy follows the drag icon as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ (played by Izzy G).

It also stars Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum, Tia Carrere, Matthew Wilkas and cameos from Drag Race legends such as Valentina, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Katya, Jujubee and Ginger Minj.

Although it received mixed reviews from critics, it was overwhelmingly praised by fans (check out the five most sickening moments from the series here).

This year, we’ll also be treated to Drag Race season 12, All Stars 5, Celebrity Drag Race, Drag Race Australia, Drag Race Canada, Drag Race UK season 2 and a new HBO series with Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen.

Visit here for your complete guide to RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020.

