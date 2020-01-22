Trailer for new Netflix series Gentefied teases queer romance

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Netflix have shared the first trailer of their new comedy-drama Gentefied.

The 10-part bilingual series, which is adapted from a 2017 Sundance hit of the same name, follows three Mexican-American cousins as they chase their dreams and work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in a gentrified LA neighbourhood.

According to Netflix, the series focuses on “family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all” as well as “important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents”.

Executive Producer America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) and Wilmer Valderrama (That 70s Show) are confirmed to guest star, with America also directing two episodes – with her involved, we’re sure it’ll be amazing.

A new trailer has given us an idea of what’s to come, and also teased a same-sex romance between two queer characters, Yessika Flores (Julissa Calderon) and Ana Morales (Karrie Martin).

Watch the trailer for Gentefied here or below.

Gentefied will begin streaming on Netflix from 21 February.

Comments

More

Culture

Trailer for new Netflix series Gentefied teases queer romance

Community

Katie Sowers to become first woman and openly LGBTQ coach at the Super Bowl

Culture > Drag

RuPaul to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in HERstory

Culture

Premiere: Happyness return after three year hiatus with new single Vegetable

Culture

Harry Hamlin says playing a gay man in Making Love “ended” his career

Culture

Baga Chipz and The Vivienne threw some major shade on Roast Battle

Culture > Drag

Sasha Velour’s lip-sync extravaganza shows fans what Drag Race couldn’t

Culture

Netflix comedy Bonding has been renewed for season 2

Next
Press enter to search