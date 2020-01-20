Watch a clip from new gay rom-com movie The Thing About Harry

A clip from gay rom-com The Thing About Harry has been released, and it looks adorable.

Grey’s Anatomy actor (and former Gay Times Magazine cover star) Jake Borelli will star as Sam, described as a “handsome, funny, neurotic, intelligent young gay man who combines a scathing wit with an overly idealistic worldview”.

Set to premiere on Freeform on 15 February, the movie will follow Sam as he embarks on a road trip to attend an engagement party in his small hometown in Missouri, where he faced bullying for coming out in high school.

He’s forced to make the journey with “uber-jock” rival Harry, played by newcomer Niko Terho, who’s described as “an emotional uncomplicated, promiscuous player who has always left a string of broken hearts in his wake”.

When Sam learns that Harry has come out as gay since they left high school, and the two are stuck spending the night at a roadside hotel, the potential for romance blooms.

The Thing About Harry will also star Queer Eye’s self-help guru Karamo Brown as Paul, a “well put-together yet overbearing and pretentious gay man”, and GLOW’s Britt Baron as Sam’s best friend Stasia.

Watch a sneak peek of the movie here or below.

The Thing About Harry premieres 15 February at 8p/7c on Freeform.