Ryan Murphy to be honoured with the Vito Russo Award at GLAAD Media Awards

The award is given to an LGBTQ person who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Pose and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is set to be honoured with the Vito Russo Award at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards event.

In a press release, GLAAD explained: “The Vito Russo Award is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

“The Award is named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories.”

Murphy was praised by GLAAD’s president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, who said: “Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theatre and film history.

“And he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood.

“Ryan’s unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly.”

Others who have received the Vito Russo Award in the past include Pose star Billy Porter, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon and Drag Race legend RuPaul.

And the Vito Russo Award isn’t the only award that Ryan Murphy could walk away with on the night, as Pose has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series and The Politician has been nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series.

Also set for awards are singer Taylor Swift and Pose actress and director Janet Mock. Swift will be honoured with the Vanguard Award, while Mock will be honoured with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards is due to take place on 19 March.

Related: Ryan Murphy says Emma Roberts and Lea Michele are on board for Scream Queens season 3