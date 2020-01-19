Netflix series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts includes cute coming out moment

DJ Benson comes out in the sixth episode of the series.
New Netflix animated show Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts has provided audiences with some LGBTQ representation in an adorable scene in which main character DJ Benson confesses his sexuality.
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts is an all-ages show by Radford Sechrist, based on his 2015 webcomic series, called Kipo. The series follows Kipo and a group of friends searching for her father in a post-apocalyptic urban wasteland.
Throughout the series, Kipo, played by Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), harbours a crush on her best friend, DJ Benson, played by Coy Stewart (Are We There Yet?). During the sixth episode, she confesses her feelings, but guesses that he doesn’t feel the same way.
“You like me as a friend,” she says after his reaction, to which DJ responds by saying: “Yes. Because I’m gay.”
Many have praised the scene for it’s low-key nature, and for not dancing around the issue with sub-text. It also garnered praise for reflecting sexuality in a positive light and for not portraying gay stereotypes.
