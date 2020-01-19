Netflix series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts includes cute coming out moment

DJ Benson comes out in the sixth episode of the series.

New Netflix animated show Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts has provided audiences with some LGBTQ representation in an adorable scene in which main character DJ Benson confesses his sexuality.

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts is an all-ages show by Radford Sechrist, based on his 2015 webcomic series, called Kipo. The series follows Kipo and a group of friends searching for her father in a post-apocalyptic urban wasteland.

Throughout the series, Kipo, played by Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), harbours a crush on her best friend, DJ Benson, played by Coy Stewart (Are We There Yet?). During the sixth episode, she confesses her feelings, but guesses that he doesn’t feel the same way.

“You like me as a friend,” she says after his reaction, to which DJ responds by saying: “Yes. Because I’m gay.”

Many have praised the scene for it’s low-key nature, and for not dancing around the issue with sub-text. It also garnered praise for reflecting sexuality in a positive light and for not portraying gay stereotypes.

Damn Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts out here saying the G word pic.twitter.com/GAPDFB8NOE — Luther Strode (@StrodeLuther) January 14, 2020

Watch Kipo and the age of wonderbeasts pic.twitter.com/jiNt6AtsBZ — ★ ℳ𝒶𝓊 (@starlightmau) January 14, 2020

The words “I’m Gay” were just EXPLICITLY spoken by a main character in DreamWorks’ new Netflic cartoon, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and I’m just realizing how rare that is, even in cartoons with gay characters — 🌌 Violet Loup 🌌 (@VioletLoup) January 14, 2020

i cant stop crying over kipo and the age of wonderbeasts being the first cartoon ever to actually have a character say "i'm gay" pic.twitter.com/sDFKqszJXX — PERID👽T ✨ @ rwby spoilers (@samiesgay) January 15, 2020

so uh i haven't actually watched either of these shows yet, but shoutout to disney's andi mack and netflix's kipo and the age of wonderbeasts for being some of the first shows aimed at kids to say the word "gay" AND in a positive light too — fair gaymers rise up (@CloverEbi) January 15, 2020

Started watching 'Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts' and I'm so in love with it.. it's so fun and colourful and creative and we've already got a confirmed in show gay male character that isn't white, sexualised, or a gay stereotype 😭👌 — ジャズ ♠️💜 (@Jasmeow0) January 14, 2020

AN ANIMATED SHOW THAT ACTUALLY USES THE WORD GAY, AND NOT IN A NEGATIVE WAY. Holy fuck… I need to watch Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. — 🛡️🐶[E/Em/Eir (Preferred) They/Them/Their (Okay)] (@DottieTheQueer) January 16, 2020

Finished watching “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”. Anyone and everyone should watch it. First time I’ve ever seen a main protagonist (not a side character, or character with little screen time) explicitly say “I’m gay” and be met with positivity. (1) — Newly Yeared Saber (@RekitRakkit) January 16, 2020

Related: 40 of the best LGBTQ shows you can watch right now on Netflix