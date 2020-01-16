Listen to GESS’ euphoric new anthem Darkside

GESS is back with one of his smoothest singles to date.

On euphoric R&B jam Darkside, the singer-songwriter and producer requests for a lover to “hold on” to him and come over to the “dark side”. (This could easily be used on the soundtrack for a queer Star Wars movie, just sayin’.)

“Music is my mirror. My diary. My therapist. My shoulder to cry on. My best friend to vent to,” GESS said of the song in a statement. “It’s pulled me out of some of my darkest moments and given me some of my brightest.”

He continued to say: “I want to create opportunities for people to see themselves in my music and speak for those who might have trouble articulating what they’re going through, all while still exploring myself on a brutally honest level.”

The track follows in the footsteps of GESS’s incredible collaboration with RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and legend Shea Coulee, Rewind, infectious synthpop banger Clouds, and R&B bop Freezing Warm.

Darkside is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen below or here on Apple Music.