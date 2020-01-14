Hayley Kiyoko unveils self-directed video for pop anthem She

Hayley Kiyoko has released the self-directed video for her brand new single, She.

The pop anthem is the final single from the star’s innovative five-track collection, I’m Too Sensitive For This Shit, and was written as a “tribute to embracing your dreams and being unafraid to live fully in your truth without regrets”.

In a statement, Hayley said the song is to remind her that she shouldn’t “be ashamed of being a strong, vulnerable, hardworking woman who knows what she wants, and who won’t let anyone or anything stop her from chasing her dreams”.

The nostalagic one-shot video takes us back Hayley’s childhood bedroom, which was important for the star to do because she “used to be embarrassed” of who she was, what she liked and what she “looked like”.

“While I always felt good expressing myself by experimenting with my hairstyles and fashion, I never really felt like I fit in,” she explained. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think that my biggest insecurities would be the best parts of who I am today.

“This video celebrates that young, insecure girl that I used to be, who struggled with self-doubt but always dreamt big.”

Hayley continued to say that the She video is “a love letter to all the young people out there who are still dreaming. I hope this video inspires people to have faith that their struggles today will give them strength for tomorrow.”

I’m Too Sensitive For This Shit is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch the video for She below.